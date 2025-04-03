Record heat possible Friday and Saturday

Copy Copy

Severe weather remains west of us

ROANOKE, Va. – Areas along the Mississippi River and Ohio River Valleys continue to have severe weather this Thursday. Although not as active as yesterday, more tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are in the forecast through this evening. And more violent, nasty weather is on the way for Friday and Saturday in the same areas that have seen catastrophic weather over the last 24-36 hours. Torrential downpours have led to a lot of flooding as well.

Watch for potential record-breaking temperatures

Temperatures are on the rise around here. We made it into the 70s and 80s today and will be even hotter tomorrow. The upper 80s are in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday and we will be flirting with record highs both days! Temperatures will cool-down big-time next week, eventually falling into the 50s by Tuesday. So, the temperature roller coaster continues.

Looking ahead: The weekly weather outlook

A few storms will be possible this evening. The coverage area looks small, but any storm that forms may pack a punch because there is some instability around. Friday may see a slightly higher coverage area of rain/storms, especially between 2p-10p. They will be hit-or-miss in nature, but once again, any storm that forms may briefly turn strong with wind being the main threat.

Saturday looks to the drier of the two weekend days. While a stray t-shower or two will be possible after lunch-time, most of us will be dry. However, that same cold front that has produced all the severe weather to the west of us will finally push overhead on Sunday, creating a better chance for scattered showers and storms. That chance for rain will linger into Monday, before we dry out on Tuesday.

