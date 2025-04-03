Tracking warm air and the potential for isolated storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are quite warm Thursday morning with a muggy feel to the air. Eventually, temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region.

Today

The severe weather risk is still high to our west. A level 3/5 enhanced risk is in place for the day as severe weather continues to unfold across the south and midwest.

Today

Portions of the Highlands are under a level 2/5 slight risk for severe weather. Isolated storms could pack a punch if they get going. It is important to note that not everyone will see showers or storms on Thursday.

Today

Futurecast shows a couple of showers/storms trying to get going around the 5 p.m. hour Thursday afternoon. The timing will also coincide with the warmest hour of the day, with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.

5pm

While the past few days and the next several days bring the chance for severe weather across portions of the country, there is also a threat for generational rainfall. Here is a look at the rainfall forecast for the next 5 days, where some localities will have the potential to see 10-15 inches of rain.

Forecast

For us, the mid-Atlantic is being shielded by an area of High pressure that is blocking most of the severe weather and rain.

Late Week

Eventually, this area of high pressure will break down later this weekend, and showers/storms will push through.

Later On

Once this happens, some cooler air builds in as below-normal temperatures make a return for much of next week.

Outlook

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.