Wet weather ahead

Upcoming rain

ROANOKE, Va. – After what was another beautiful day, it’s hard to believe a very rainy pattern will soon set in. It’s time to get those umbrellas out. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, a two-pronged storm system is expected to bring a lot of rain to the area. Starting Thursday morning, hit-or-miss showers are predicted to become heavier by the afternoon and may even continue into part of the evening. A brief reprieve might come Thursday night, but another round of rain is likely on Friday. Some heavy rain will be possible. We could see rainfall totals ranging from three-quarters of an inch to about two inches of rain, so localized flooding will need to be monitored.

Temperature trends

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s and 40s. And both Thursday and Friday will remain cool because of the clouds and wet weather. Temperatures will remain below average even into Saturday. All three days will reach the 50s for daytime highs, so we will be well below average. While it’s chilly now, there’s a promising warm-up in sight. By early next week, temperatures could climb up to between 75 and 80 degrees, bringing relief to those craving warmer weather.

Weekend forecast and beyond

A few leftover showers will be possible on Saturday, but the general trend will be for clouds to slowly decrease as we start the weekend. And Sunday will be a bright, sunny day! A few showers/storms may return to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday of next week before another dry day returns on Wednesday.

