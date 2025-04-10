Showers move in later Thursday and stick around

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a bit mild and muggy out there Thursday morning. If you are planning on going for a walk, run or working out, it will be best to keep indoors.

Planner

Temperatures max out in the 50s, with a handful of spots getting into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Cloudy skies stick around for much of the day.

Today

Scattered showers arrive around the middle of the day and trek east through the afternoon.

12pm Today

As moderate to heavy showers push east, they die out. A moderate rain becomes lighter through the afternoon, and then a break settles in as we head into the night.

5pm Today

By Friday morning, more rain pushes in from the south and west. Early commuters on Friday will have to battle the rain to get to the car. Rain continues through the morning hours before becoming more isolated in the afternoon.

10am Friday

The Blue Ridge Marathon is this Saturday in downtown Roanoke. Early morning showers are possible, but then skies begin to clear as winds make a return.

Marathon

Nascar is also back in town this weekend! Another tripleheader takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway. Friday may have some issues due to rain, but Saturday and Sunday look all good to go.

Bristol

The jet stream eventually pushes south but moves offshore by the end of the weekend. This means warmer air returns for a brief time as we enter next week.

This Weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.