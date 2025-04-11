On and off rain showers all day long

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures slowly warm up into the 50s as skies remain mostly cloudy Friday.

Temperatures Today

Rain showers continue to push through Friday morning as a moderate to heavy rain looks to fall across the region.

11am Today

An area of low pressure is right over top of Southwest and Central Virginia. This will provide a shifting wind at the mid and upper levels and push showers from north to south as we head into the late afternoon.

4pm Today

There is a chance to see flash flooding Friday as multiple waves of rain push over the mid-Atlantic.

Today

The truck series race takes place in Bristol on Friday night, with the green flag waving at 7:30 p.m. There is a good chance of seeing rain during this time, with cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Bristol

Friday night’s forecast features lingering showers with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy fog is also likely to develop in low-lying areas.

Tonight

Once the rain clears out, the weekend shapes up nicely! Breezy conditions build in for Saturday as temperatures look to warm by Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke

