Scattered storms slowly taper off

Cold front bringing weather changes

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front is crossing the area tonight, bringing with it showers and storms to areas north of Highway 460. We’ve dealt with wind, hail, thunder/lightning, and heavy rain this evening. These storms will let up closer to midnight. And behind this cold front, expect more wind on Tuesday alongside cooler temperatures. Otherwise, don’t be surprised to wake up Tuesday morning with leftover clouds and a few showers. We should pretty quickly see increasing sunshine on Tuesday.

Warming up again late week

After another cool day on Wednesday, by late week temperatures again soar. Friday will get close to 80 degrees, and we should well into the 80s on Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Easter Sunday into early next week.

Looking ahead to Easter

We should be dry Wednesday all the way through Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, another disturbance may impact the region later Easter Sunday into early next week. That will bring another chance for hit-or-miss t-showers to the area. As of now, Easter morning looks dry for Sunrise Services, but please stay tuned.

