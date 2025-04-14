Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Severe Weather Possible This Evening/Tonight

The risk for severe weather has increased. We give all the details.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Spring, Severe Weather, Storms, Isolated Storms, Showers, Wind, Gusty Winds, Hail, Tornado, Warm, Muggy
Today

ROANOKE, Va.

ROANOKE, Va. – A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk is in place for portions of the Highlands. A level 1 and 2 out of 5 persists for the rest of Southwest and Central Virginia. We go over the risks and analyze futurecast in this article.

Today

By far, the biggest risk associated with today/tonight’s potential for severe weather is the wind. Straight line winds could be damaging and destructive at times with areas in the Highlands having the greatest risk.

Today

The hail risk is also elevated. Any storms that have the tag ‘Severe Thunderstorm Warning’ will feature the chance for hail, which could be 1 inch in diameter or greater.

Today

While the tornado risk is the lowest threat for the day/night, it is not entirely zero. There will be some shear, or rotation, within some storms that will have to be monitored.

7:00pm Today

7:00pm is when we are expecting the arrival of isolated to scattered storms moving into the Highlands. The deeper the color red/pink, the more intense the updraft, which leads to a heavier rain, and greater potential for hail.

9:00pm Tonight

Storms continue to ride from west to east as we head into the 9:00pm hour. Gusty winds, and heavy rain will continue. By this time, storms are trying to drape south along the I-81 corridor.

11:00pm Tonight

The trend continues through the 11:00pm hour, but energy becomes more scarce. Any storms still about will start to drop in intensity.

Tuesday 1:00am

Tonight at 1:00am is when the action really starts to die down. A few isolated storms may continue to move across the region, but most showers become light to moderate in nature.

Today

With the chance for numerous heavy downpours to pass over the same area, there is the risk of flash flooding for localities in the Highlands. This threat is primarily for West Virginia counties, but could spill into Highland, Bath, Alleghany, and Rockbridge counties if rain becomes persistent enough.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS