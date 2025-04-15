Wind advisory in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday

Some wind and cool air to deal with but dry

ROANOKE, Va. – Wind gusts over 40-50 mph were commonplace across the area on Tuesday. And while the wind won’t be as strong tonight into Wednesday, it will still be breezy outside. The wind really goes away Wednesday night. And cool air is here too! Temperatures on Tuesday only made it into the 50s and 60s...and we will stay on the cool side on Wednesday too.

Skies will continue to clear out tonight and mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. A few more clouds will move in Friday, but the rest of the work week looks does look dry.

Warmer temperatures ahead

Temperatures will soar later this week. Spring warmth looks to make a comeback! We will be close to 70 on Thursday and will be near 80 on Good Friday. Temperatures go up even more on Saturday, reaching the middle 80s!

Easter Sunday forecast

We will begin Easter Sunday dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. At this point you’ll be able to leave the raingear at home Sunday morning. But by Sunday afternoon, things may change a bit. Hit-or-miss t-showers may form later in the day and stay with us into Monday. Temperatures on Easter Sunday will top out in the upper 70s, but we may turn a touch cooler early next week.

