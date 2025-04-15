Skip to main content
Rain icon
59º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Skies clear thanks to gusty winds and dry air

Winds crank up as rain showers exit the region

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Clear, Partly Cloudy, Spring, Warm, Rain, Wind, Rain Showers, Mild, Warming, Gusty Wind
Big-time winds return Tuesday as wind advisories return until Wednesday morning. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Big-time winds return Tuesday as wind advisories return until Wednesday morning.

Through Tomorrow Morning

Gusts are near 20-30 mph Tuesday morning but will eventually reach the 40 mph range in the afternoon.

Roanoke

Paired with the windy conditions are clearing skies. A few light showers may spill over into the Highlands Tuesday afternoon, but most of the region stays dry.

Today

Tuesday’s temperatures will be slightly below average as cooler air returns through the middle of the week. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies arrive by the afternoon.

Today's Highs

Dry air makes a return for the next few days, too. Sunshine and gusty/breezy winds will also be present. Then, the pattern shifts as we head closer to the weekend.

Mid-Week

Here is a look at the trend! The 70s return by Friday, and the 80s return for Saturday!

Next 5 Days

This will start the trend for warmer-than-average temperatures building in during and after Easter weekend. The Climate Prediction Center indicates warmer-than-average temperatures returning for much of the East Coast from April 20 to April 25.

Outlook

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS