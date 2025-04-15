Skies clear thanks to gusty winds and dry air

ROANOKE, Va. – Big-time winds return Tuesday as wind advisories return until Wednesday morning.

Through Tomorrow Morning

Gusts are near 20-30 mph Tuesday morning but will eventually reach the 40 mph range in the afternoon.

Roanoke

Paired with the windy conditions are clearing skies. A few light showers may spill over into the Highlands Tuesday afternoon, but most of the region stays dry.

Today

Tuesday’s temperatures will be slightly below average as cooler air returns through the middle of the week. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies arrive by the afternoon.

Today's Highs

Dry air makes a return for the next few days, too. Sunshine and gusty/breezy winds will also be present. Then, the pattern shifts as we head closer to the weekend.

Mid-Week

Here is a look at the trend! The 70s return by Friday, and the 80s return for Saturday!

Next 5 Days

This will start the trend for warmer-than-average temperatures building in during and after Easter weekend. The Climate Prediction Center indicates warmer-than-average temperatures returning for much of the East Coast from April 20 to April 25.

Outlook

