A calm, frosty night ahead

Rest of the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with patchy frost possible...lows will fall into the upper 30s. Temperatures will begin their journey upward on Thursday, reaching the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday will begin sunny but will end with more cloud cover. And it will be dry all day with the wind not much a factor for a change! A couple of rogue showers cannot be ruled out Thursday night as a very weak disturbance moves overhead. But Good Friday looks dry once again under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be even warmer topping out close to 80 degrees!

Looking ahead: Easter weekend weather forecast

With Easter weekend just around the corner, let’s take a look at that all-important forecast! Saturday will be dry under partly sunny skies, but Easter Sunday will be mainly cloudy with pop-up PM t-showers possible. So Easter Sunday starts out dry...great news for all those Sunrise Services. However keep your eye to the sky after about 2 p.m...that’s our best chance for hit-or-miss showers/storms. It will be a very warm holiday weekend, with highs on Saturday climbing into the middle 80s...and we’ll it near 80 on Easter Sunday.

A look at weather trends

Looking ahead to next week...Monday looks to be the wettest day with scattered showers and storms a good bet. We should dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday with more sun in the forecast. Temperatures next week will stay warm, reaching the 70s for the most part.

