Winds continue as temperatures warm through the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s on Wednesday as cooler air settles in for the time being.
Winds will also continue to gust near 20-30 mph. They are down from Tuesday, but will still be annoying at times.
Wednesday night’s low temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the region. We will also see a slight increase in the moisture content near the surface.
This means frost will likely develop in some neighborhoods. Frost advisories are in place Wednesday night from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.
As we head toward the back half of the week, an area of high pressure moves in at the mid-levels. This will bring warming temperatures to much of the East Coast for Easter weekend.
Here is a look at the daytime highs for the next 5 days across the Roanoke Valley.
And Easter Sunday is only four days away. Warm temperatures will be out and about with mostly cloudy skies building in and the possibility for a few light showers.
To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.