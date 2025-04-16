Winds continue as temperatures warm through the week

Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s on Wednesday as cooler air settles in for the time being.

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s on Wednesday as cooler air settles in for the time being.

Today

Winds will also continue to gust near 20-30 mph. They are down from Tuesday, but will still be annoying at times.

Gusty

Wednesday night’s low temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the region. We will also see a slight increase in the moisture content near the surface.

Tonight

This means frost will likely develop in some neighborhoods. Frost advisories are in place Wednesday night from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tonight

As we head toward the back half of the week, an area of high pressure moves in at the mid-levels. This will bring warming temperatures to much of the East Coast for Easter weekend.

Mid-levels

Here is a look at the daytime highs for the next 5 days across the Roanoke Valley.

Daytime Highs

And Easter Sunday is only four days away. Warm temperatures will be out and about with mostly cloudy skies building in and the possibility for a few light showers.

4 Days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.