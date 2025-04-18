Really warm end to the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies will be clear for much of the day as temperatures quickly warm up! Winds build back into the forecast later on, too.

Forecast

Friday’s high temperatures get into the 70s and 80s across the region. These values are 10-15 degrees above normal, and the trend only continues into the weekend.

Today's High

Because of the clear, sunny, and warm conditions, the pollen count is going to be very high on Friday.

Today

Winds will gust near 20-30 mph at times in the afternoon. So, yes, the pollen will be flying around.

Gusty

We are continuing to monitor an area of high pressure bringing in warm and muggy air from the south this weekend as another front approaches from the west.

This Weekend

For this weekend, we can expect temperatures to climb into the 80s with cloud cover building in at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be out and about. If you plan on being outdoors, bring the sunscreen!

What To Expect

Here is a look at your Easter forecast.

Sunday Forecast

The warm trend looks to continue into next week and for the rest of the month. Really warm air will be taking over a lot of the country for the next several days.

CPC

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.