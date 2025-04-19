Toasty Easter Weekend

ROANOKE, VA – We’ll be getting a taste of summer for Easter this year.

High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s by the late afternoon. With quite a bit of cloud cover, that warm air will easily become trapped at the surface, which will make overnight temperatures much warmer than what we typically see.

next few days

The 80 degree temperatures continue unto the week. We’ll pretty consistently run in the upper 70s and low 80s up until Friday when we’re expected to drop into the low 70s.

widespread warmth

Isolated showers are certainly possible in the late afternoon and evening on Easter, before ramping up Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

easter warmth

Rain chances return later in the week by Friday.