Weather

A warm and unsettled week is ahead

Warmer than average temperatures and the chance for rain lasts all week

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – It is a mild and muggy start to our week as temperatures gradually warm up through the day.

Mild and Muggy

Eventually, most of Southwest and Central Virginia warms back into the 80s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures

Winds will kick back in as temperatures warm up. Gusts will peak in the 20s Monday afternoon, and skies will begin to clear during this time.

Gusty At Times

Monday also brings the chance for showers and storms. Here is a look at futurecast at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, where isolated showers become possible.

4pm Today

By 8 p.m., isolated to scattered showers and storms will be moving through the region.

8pm Tonight

Showers linger into the night but become lighter and more isolated. This will allow for a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with the chance for a few showers to spark up.

Midnight Tonight

This week’s setup does not change much each day. A front stalls across the region bringing warm temperatures and rain showers/storms.

This Week

Temperatures will remain warmer than average all week long. Here is a look at daytime high temperatures for the week! The 80s could very well pop up each afternoon for southern and eastern counties in the region.

Next 5 Days

