Cloudy skies with warm temperatures and isolated showers

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Earth Day! The purpose of the day is to bring environmental awareness to our beautiful planet.

Headlines

Tuesday’s temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots getting into the 80s.

Today

Mostly cloudy skies will be out and about for much of the day as isolated showers and storms come and go. Here is a look at futurecast at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

2pm today

By 5 p.m., the overall trend of showers and storms continues. Most stay south and east of the I-81 corridor.

5pm Today

The chance for showers and storms exists for the rest of the week as a stationary front stays close by. Warm and humid air sticks around as a result.

Why?

And a taste of summer continues as a lot of the region will remain in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week, with afternoon showers and storms remaining as a possibility.

Summer Feel

