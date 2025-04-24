Showers likely Thursday as unsettled weather begins

ROANOKE, Va. – We are starting off mild and cloudy on Thursday morning as temperatures warm up in the afternoon.

Around The Area

Thursday’s temperatures return to the mid and upper 70s, with the chance for a few spots to get into the 80s.

This Afternoon

Partly cloudy skies will be out and about for most, but mostly cloudy skies build in from the west later in the day. A few rain showers will pop up around the 1 p.m. hour.

This Evening

By 6 p.m., the New River Valley is dealing with scattered showers that try their best to push east. This will begin the couple-day stretch of unsettled weather.

Next 5 Days

Temperatures will warm above normal for the next five days as the warm trend looks to continue through the end of the month.

Friday Night

Friday afternoon and evening bring the chance for scattered rain and a few storms. These will linger into Saturday before wrapping up overnight into Sunday.

Early Next Week

Drier air moves in for the back half of the weekend and stays put for a few days as temperatures continue to warm.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.