Showers and storms move in Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mild temperatures, cloudy skies and isolated showers are kicking off our Friday.

Today

Temperatures continue to warm into the 70s again Friday afternoon as clouds continue to build.

12pm Today

Here is a look at futurecast at noon Friday. Isolated to scattered showers move in from the west.

5pm Today

Showers and storms continue to push in through the afternoon with the chance for some heavy rain to fall at times.

8pm Today

The intensity of rainfall starts to decline once the sun sets, but showers and storms will still be possible as we head into the night.

Moral of the story is to keep the rain gear handy through the day.

This Weekend

As we head into Saturday, a few isolated showers are possible, but skies begin to clear up quickly with temperatures getting into the 70s and 80s.

Sunday features more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures.

High Pressure

A large area of high pressure stays nearby and funnels in warm air as we head into next week.

CPC

The warm trend looks to continue as we head into the month of May, as the Climate Prediction Center indicates warmer than average temperatures along the east coast from May 1 to May 5.

