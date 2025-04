Roanoke, VA – We’re in store for some pretty seasonable conditions today as temperatures max out in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine!

The cooler weather doesn’t last long though, as we’re immediately back into the 80s later next week, with the possibility we could see temperatures as high as the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll see rain chances return to close the week. The greatest chance of rain arrives Friday afternoon and evening.