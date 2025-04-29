Some needed rain on the way!

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front right now to the west of us is slowly getting closer. That means a small piece of energy may impact the mountains tonight, bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms mostly to the NRV and Highlands. Otherwise, we will all see clouds thickening a bit more overnight. Patchy fog is possible as it will be a mild and muggy night with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with more hit-or-miss t-showers forming. It will be humid and very warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Rest of the week

Daily chances for showers and storms will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week. The best chance to see these scattered showers and storms will lie in the afternoon and evening hours...when we are at our most unstable. It is very important to note not everyone will get wet every day. We need the rain around here, but at this point, because of the nature of this rain headed our way, I don’t see it being a drought-buster for us. But we will take anything we can get. Each day will see a mix of clouds and sun (more sun early, more clouds later)...and each day will be humid and very warm. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will reach the middle 80s.

Heading into the weekend

The chance for passing showers and storms now look to linger into Saturday. So, Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two weekend days for outdoor activities even though Saturday will NOT be a washout. Sunday will see more sunshine than Saturday and will be a bit less humid too. Temperatures this weekend will fall into the 70s, so cooler air is on the way.