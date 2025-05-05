Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider

Weather

Feeling mild for Cinco de Mayo

Potential for a few spicy storms to the east

Tags: Forecast, Cinco De Mayo, Rain, Showers, Spring, Warm Weather, Your Local Weather Authority

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are looking like they’ll be pretty seasonable over the next seven days, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

mild

There’s the chance for a few scattered showers and storms to our east on Monday, some of which could be on the stronger side. Any strong to severe storms that occur will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Timing appears to be around 1-4 p.m.

1p
7p

Tuesday and Wednesday are much drier, with cooler weather around.

We close out this week with more rain chances Thursday through Sunday.

mild

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS