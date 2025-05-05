Feeling mild for Cinco de Mayo

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are looking like they’ll be pretty seasonable over the next seven days, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

There’s the chance for a few scattered showers and storms to our east on Monday, some of which could be on the stronger side. Any strong to severe storms that occur will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Timing appears to be around 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday are much drier, with cooler weather around.

We close out this week with more rain chances Thursday through Sunday.