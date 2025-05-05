Weather for everyone this week!

Hit-or-miss t-showers make way for clearing skies

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve seen some spotty showers and thunderstorms in portions of the area today all due to an upper-level low influencing much of the East Coast.

Tonight, any t-showers are expected to taper off, and skies should slowly clear out with patchy fog possible later tonight. Tuesday will be a drier day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Most of us will be dry Tuesday into Tuesday night...the exception being: the Highlands. A little wave of energy may pivot through and bring a couple more showers to areas along and north I-64 Tuesday evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the low-to-mid 70s.

Temperature trends and forecasts

Wednesday looks dry too under a mix of sun and clouds. But a better chance for more pop-up showers/storms will arrive on Thursday, especially in the afternoon/evening hours...with even a few potentially lingering into Friday. That next weak disturbance should be outta here just in time for the weekend. That means drier weather is (for now) expected on both Saturday and Sunday under more sun than clouds. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the 70s, pretty close to average for this time of year, although we may turn a bit warmer on Wednesday and Thursday (upper 70s) before dropping a few degrees late week (low-to-mid 70s).

Weather conditions and local events

Good news for event-goers: the weather is expected to be dry for the big Metallica concert in Blacksburg Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the concert under variably cloudy skies.

Stay updated with 10 News for more weather alerts and make sure to visit Pin It to share your weather photos and videos!