Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider

Weather

Another warm day breeds isolated showers and storms

Our next storm system moves in and brings rain/storms for the end of the week

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Partly Cloudy, Spring, Warm, Rain, Rain Showers, Storms, Showers, Cooling, High Pressure, Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Today

The overall setup for the day features an upper-level system moving close by. This will bring in warmer air from the south and provide moisture for showers and storms to get going later on.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at 4 p.m. Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of the region is dry through then.

4pm Today

Once we get into the evening hours, storms continue to develop and move across the region.

8pm tonight

11 p.m. will feature the chance for more scattered showers and storms to move through. Rain lingers through the rest of the night before wrapping up through the first half of Friday.

11pm Tonight

As we head into the weekend, an area of high pressure moves in from the north and west, bringing clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also be a touch cooler this weekend, with morning lows in the 40s/50s and afternoon highs in the 60s/70s.

Into the weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS