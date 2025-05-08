Another warm day breeds isolated showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Today

The overall setup for the day features an upper-level system moving close by. This will bring in warmer air from the south and provide moisture for showers and storms to get going later on.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at 4 p.m. Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of the region is dry through then.

4pm Today

Once we get into the evening hours, storms continue to develop and move across the region.

8pm tonight

11 p.m. will feature the chance for more scattered showers and storms to move through. Rain lingers through the rest of the night before wrapping up through the first half of Friday.

11pm Tonight

As we head into the weekend, an area of high pressure moves in from the north and west, bringing clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also be a touch cooler this weekend, with morning lows in the 40s/50s and afternoon highs in the 60s/70s.

Into the weekend

