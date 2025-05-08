An Active Pattern is Ahead

Thunderstorms and severe risks

ROANOKE, Va. – Right now, a line of showers and storms is making its way toward the region, bringing with them the chance of gusty winds and isolated hail.

Looking ahead: Weekend weather

As we get through these potential storms, you can look forward to clear skies starting Friday morning! By 7 a.m., any lingering rain is expected to move out, giving way to clearer skies by the afternoon. The weekend promises a much-needed dry spell, with both Saturday and Sunday looking bright and clear.

Winds and temperatures: What to expect

Wind speeds will be on the higher side, with gusts around 15 to 16 mph expected on Friday. Temperatures are on a bit of a roller coaster, dipping to the 50s overnight before climbing back into the 70s and eventually the 80s towards the latter half of next week.

Stay updated with all the latest weather updates, alerts, and radar at WSLS.com. And don’t forget to share your weather photos and videos via our Pin It platform at Pin It.