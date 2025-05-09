Mother’s Day Weekend! Here’s What You Can Expect!

ROANOKE, Va. – Yesterday evening, and last night featured showers and storms pushing across the region. Here is a look at the rain totals from the past 24 hours.

Past 24 Hours

The most recent drought monitor indicates the continuation of abnormally and moderately dry conditions. Rain from last night will slightly relieve these conditions.

Most Recent

This morning is featuring cloudy skies, but skies begin to clear later on, and eventually turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Today will also be cooler than the past couple of days.

Today

Temperatures max out in the 60s and 70s today.

Today's Highs

Why are we cooler and cloudy? It all has to do with the surface setup for the day! High pressure to the north brings in cooler air from up north, and the area of low pressure just to our east brings in cloud cover.

Today

As we head into the weekend, these conditions will persist. Near average temperatures stick around with partly cloudy skies. Mother’s Day does bring the slim chance of a stray rain shower for some.

This Weekend

Our Mother’s Day forecast will feature warming temperatures with skies clearing up through the day. However, some will be cloudier than others.

Forecast

Why is that? A stationary front looks to push in from the south. This will bring the chance for a few isolated showers and an increase in cloud cover for those closer in proximity.

This Weekend

