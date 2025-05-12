Below Average Temps This Week?

Monday has been increasingly gloomy, cloudy, and rainy. The significant cloud cover has of course brought temperatures down, but that is not the only weather feature that is responsible.

Of course, we have had significant rainfall, but we have also had a cooler wedge of air to accompany it. This is because of the placement of a few key weathermakers in our neck of the woods.

The cause of the persistent rain is the center of low pressure now circulating over the Southeast. This, combined with high pressure off of the coast, has brought a prevailing easterly flow. These weathermakers are responsible for the wedge of cold air that has made its way into the region, along with a whole lot of moisture.

But if you are a fan of the warmer temperatures, they will eventually return to the area during the latter half of the week and will likely stick around for the next few weeks. This temperature shift is illustrated in the Climpate Prediction Center’s day 6-10 outlook.