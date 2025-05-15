Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Thursday, May 15th and Friday, May 16th

Roanoke, VA –

Roanoke, VA – With temperatures gradually warming and moisture within the area, there’s an increased chance severe weather could develop Thursday and Friday.

The best way I can describe Thursday night is that this will be a boom or bust setup, where if storms fire, they’ll likely end up severe. However, that’s IF they fire up.

There is a strong layer of drier air higher in the atmosphere that is keeping this us dry currently, this is known as a cap. Think of it like if you shake up a soda. If you put the cap on tight, it’s going to take a lot for it to blow up. If it’s looser, then it makes it easier to explode. It’s like that with thunderstorms, and describes our setup for today pretty well.

The chances of that cap breaking is 50/50. If it does, we’re looking at damaging storms with hail greater than 2″ in diameter affecting the area between 5 PM and 7:30 PM. Areas east of Roanoke have the greatest risk of severe weather. As with any supercell, there is always the chance of a stray tornado, but the odds are very low. Damaging winds are the secondary concern.

FRIDAY-

Friday’s setup is pretty similar to Thursday’s, with a few minor discrepancies. The biggest difference between Thursday and Friday is the timing, where storms will fire up earlier in the day, with the greatest threat between 10:30-4:30. Damaging winds will be the primary concern with this system. Hail is also possible, although the threat is not as great as what we’re seeing for Thursday. A stray tornado is also possible.

A lot of what happens on Friday is going to depend upon what happens Thursday, so the forecast for Friday is a bit murkier.

As always, we’ll continue to keep you updated online and on air with the latest updates.