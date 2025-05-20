Storms bring the chance for severe weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Conditions are calm Tuesday morning as temperatures slowly warm up with partly cloudy skies building in.

This Morning

Afternoon temperatures will be near normal on Tuesday, with most spots being slightly cooler than normal. An increase in cloud cover also comes as we head further into the day.

Today's Highs

Showers and storms are expected to move in as well. The severe risk is a level 1/5 for most of the area, but a few counties in the NRV are under a level 2/5 risk.

Today/Tonight

Flash flooding is also possible due to the recent heavy rains. Pockets of significant rain are expected for some as this system pushes through. Isolated flash flooding is possible.

Today/Tonight

Here is a look at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are likely to push in ahead of the front. Most will stay dry until later on.

4pm Today

By 10 p.m., the Highlands are seeing scattered rain push in.

10 tonight

Then, between midnight and 4 a.m., a line of showers and storms moves through. The leading edge of this line will likely bring some gusty winds and heavy pockets of rain. Small hail is also likely, and though the chance for an isolated tornado is low, it is still possible.

2am tomorrow

Showers and storms start to fall apart and push east as we get closer to sunrise Wednesday morning.

4am tomorrow

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.