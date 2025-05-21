Average temperatures build in with the chance for isolated showers/storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers are pushing east with a few storms continuing to bring a heavy rain to parts of Southside. Rain chances slowly fall off through the rest of the morning.

This Morning

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day. We reach the mid-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, with a few spots getting into the 80s.

Today's Temps

Cloud cover will also begin to decline as we get into the afternoon. Skies look to turn mostly clear as we head into the night.

Less Through The Day

Some of the region is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. This means a few isolated storms could develop.

Today

Here is a look at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sporadic and isolated rain showers will be popping up throughout the day.

2pm Today

Once we get into the late afternoon and early evening hours, a few single-cell storms may develop and bring a moderate to heavy rain to some.

6pm Today

The overall setup changes a bit as we head into the back half of the week. Cooler air funnels in from the north for most of the East Coast and Midwest, while warm air dominates the Southwest.

Mid-Levels

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.