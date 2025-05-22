Clearing skies and cooler temperatures breed gusty winds

ROANOKE, Va. – High temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 70s on Thursday! Skies also remain mostly clear!

Today's Highs

The caveat? The wind... It makes a return with gusts maxing out between 20 and 30 mph.

Gusty

The cool trend will continue as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

The Trend

Overnight lows will also return to the 40s for a few days, with the New River Valley getting close to the 30s.

The Trend

Why are cooler days ahead? Well, remember the rain we received earlier this week? That same area of low pressure is hanging out to our north, and is ushering in cooler air from up north.

Why?

Here is a look at your Memorial Day Weekend forecast. Rain chances will be increasing toward the end of the weekend as our next weathermaker moves into the region.

Holiday Weekend

Scattered showers will be moving in next week. The coverage of rain will come and go through the middle of the week. A reminder that the rain will help wash away some of the pollen that seems to be never-ending this season. So, hopefully, allergies will improve.

Rain Showers

