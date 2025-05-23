Clearing skies with gusty winds

ROANOKE, Va. – It sure was gusty out there Thursday. Here is a look at some of the highest wind gusts we saw across the region:

From Yesterday

Winds will make a return as we close out the work week, but they are down a bit. Max gusts will vary between 15 and 25 mph for most.

Gusty

Temperatures will be about 10-12 degrees below normal for the day. Most spots in Southwest Virginia peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, with a few seeing the 70s.

Today

The reason for the cooler air? The overall setup! An area of low pressure to our north is sticking around and funneling in cool air from up north.

Into The Weekend

Temperatures will remain below normal for the weekend. Low 70s are expected for the next several days with cloud cover and rain chances increasing later on.

Weekend

Our next weathermaker moves into town late on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers build in for the first half of the week. Showers will come and go with dry spells developing for hours at a time.

Late Weekend

