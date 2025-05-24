Mostly Clear And Mild Conditions Kick Off The Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – Cool temperatures are kicking off the Holiday weekend as mostly clear and sunny skies build in hour by hour.

This Morning

Temperatures warm into the 70s for most across the region, but some only reach as high as the 60s.

This Afternoon

Winds will continue to be breezy with a few stray gusts nearing 20mph.

Breezy Conditions

Just to our south and west is a potent storm system that will likely bring severe storms to parts of the south. Thankfully, a large area of high pressure is pushing this system away from us and looks to keep our weekend mostly dry.

Today

Here is a look at your weekend forecast! Cloud cover starts to build in throughout Sunday with the chance for rain gradually building in. Late afternoon and early evening showers slowly move in as we head into the night.

Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day will also feature cloudy skies overhead for most of the day. A few showers are likely in the early morning, but taper off through the day.

Forecast

