Gradually warming up with isolated showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Moisture continues to move into the region along an upper level system that is close by. This setup will continue to aid in isolated showers and possibly a few storms through the day.

Today

Here is a look at 12 p.m. Wednesday. Isolated showers are sprinkled about.

12pm Today

By 5 p.m., the potential for a few pockets of heavier rain develops to our west and moves east. This is where and when we could see a few storms develop.

5pm Today

We are still way ahead of schedule for monthly rainfall in the area. We currently have a surplus of 2 inches of rain.

Ahead Of Schedule

Partly cloudy skies try to make a return Wednesday afternoon. This will provide sunshine that fuels a warm-up. Temperatures will still be 10 to 15 degrees below normal, but this is a move in the right direction.

Warmer Today

The wet pattern continues later this week as another front pushes into the Mid-Atlantic. Scattered rain and storms will close out the work week before entering the weekend.

Later This Week

Eventually, this pattern breaks down and drier air pushes in! Temperatures will also return near normal by next week.

Drying Out

