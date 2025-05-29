Warming temperatures bring the chance of storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are fairly mild out there this morning. Isolated showers will develop and push across the region as temperatures gradually warm into the mid-upper 60s by 10 a.m.

This morning

Forecast high temperatures will get into the 70s for most! So far, this is the warmest day of the week.

Around The Area

The overall setup for the day continues to funnel moisture into Southwest Virginia. This will aid in moisture for morning showers, and afternoon showers/storms.

Today

Here is a look at noon Thursday. A few light showers passing with the chance for storms to develop.

12pm Today

Cloud cover tries to clear up little by little. Sunshine peaking through will warm up our temperatures at the surface and create some instability in the atmosphere. This will fuel some storms as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

4pm Today

Scattered showers move in later Thursday night. A light to moderate rain is expected to come and go before sunrise on Friday morning.

11pm Tonight

Friday will feature the risk of severe weather. Another potent front is pushing across the South and Gulf Coast states Thursday, but eventually heads our way Friday. A level 1/5 marginal risk is in place for areas highlighted in green, and a level 2/5 slight risk is in place for areas highlighted in yellow.

Tomorrow

Here is a look at the setup for Friday. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated to move across the Mid-Atlantic.

Rest of the week

