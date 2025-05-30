Weather Authority Alert Day Issued - Friday, May 30th

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms are starting to move into the region and will last through the evening. Warmer temperatures paired with humid conditions are sparking an increase in storm strength.

Today

Here is a look at the risk for the day. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for the Carolinas to a level 3/5.

Today

Southwest Virginia keeps a level 2/5 slight risk through tonight.

Today

On top of the potential for severe weather is the risk for flash flooding.

Today

Here is a look at 12:00pm today. Scattered storms move in quickly.

12pm

Heavy rain and storms continue to push east through the 1:00pm time frame.

1pm

Scattered showers become a bit more isolated by 3:00pm for most in the area. Lynchburg and Southside likely see storms intensifying as they move closer overhead.

3pm

Storms will continue to develop and push east through the evening. Most of the severe activity begins to die down as the sun begins to set. Isolated showers and storms will be possibly through the early parts of Saturday morning.

6pm

