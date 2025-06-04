Warm and sunny Wednesday! An update on the tropics

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies return for the day as temperatures warm up hour by hour. Wednesday is the best day to get outdoors for the rest of the week.

Today

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s, with most spots being slightly warmer than normal across the region.

Today

We are continuing to keep an eye on the tropics. Though this area likely avoids developing into a storm and receiving a name, it will bring showers and storms up the East Coast.

Outlook

There are a few details we are keeping a close eye on that will likely influence our Thursday. Cloud cover is highly likely to move in and suppress our temperatures a little bit.

Isolated showers and storms will tag part of the region throughout Thursday, with the heaviest rain staying coastal.

6am Thursday

Cloud cover from the weak and disorganized system moves in later this evening, with showers moving in as early as Thursday morning.

3pm Thursday

Showers move up the I-95 corridor through the middle of the day, with isolated showers popping up around the center of low pressure.

11pm Thursday

This system continues to weaken as time goes on and begins to move offshore by Thursday night. This will be a quick-hitting system that moves in and out in the matter of 24-36 hours.

Forecast

Warm temperatures and rain chances remain in the forecast thanks to multiple fronts sweeping across the area.

