Warm and muggy as clouds slowly break apart

ROANOKE, Va. – A couple of rain showers will move in from the south Thursday morning as moisture continues to move into the region. Cloud cover will be prevalent for much of the morning.

11am Today

Partly cloudy skies build in Thursday afternoon as temperatures continue to warm with a few showers passing overhead. Most will stay dry.

4pm Today

High temperatures reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures

Winds will be breezy throughout the day with a few stray gusts occurring near 10 mph.

Breezy

While this week was warm and sunny, changes are on the way. As we look ahead, multiple fronts will be pushing across the Mid-Atlantic over the next several days, bringing rain, storms and warm temperatures.

Next Couple Days

Friday features a severe risk across Southwest Virginia. A level 1/5 risk is in place to close out the work week.

Tomorrow

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern builds in for this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid-80s.

Roanoke

Saturday also features a 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather.

