Keep the umbrella handy this weekend

All-important weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Both Saturday and Sunday will see scattered showers and storms...but we are not looking at washouts. Saturday will start with a few showers around, then we will get a break. When that break happens, we will see some sunshine. However, more hit-or-miss t-showers will form later in the day and linger into part of the evening. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers and storms again redeveloping. The best chance for rain on Sunday appears to be in afternoon/evening hours. Any storm that pops this weekend could pack a punch with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and gusty winds. Hail may be an issue in a couple storms too.

Temperatures will remain warm this weekend, topping out between 80-85 degrees. The humidity will stick around too.

Next week’s outlook

Monday looks drier at this point with only a slight chance for a PM storm. However, another disturbance will impact us Tuesday, once again increasing our rain/storm chances. A few t-showers may linger into Wednesday, but both Thursday and next Friday look drier and brighter at this point.

We will remain warm and humid next week with highs ranging from 82-88 degrees. So, the summer-like feel to the air isn’t going anywhere.

Have a weather photo or video of the smoky skies or stormy scenes? Pin it and share with 10 News at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.