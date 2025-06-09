Heating up Monday as showers and storms develop

ROANOKE, Va. – Warming than average temperatures return for the week as showers and storms develop for some.

What We're Tracking

Mostly clear skies have settled in Monday morning, with temperatures starting off on the mild side.

This Morning

Eventually the 80s return across the region with some spots knocking on the door of the 90s.

Around The Area

There is a level 1 and 2 risk for severe weather for the afternoon/night. Areas along and northwest of I-81 are under a slight risk (level 2) for severe weather, while other areas in Southwest Virginia are under a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather.

Areas not included will still likely see a few showers and storms.

Today

Here is a look at the regional setup at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Showers and storms will continue to push east.

2pm Today

By the late afternoon and early evening hours, a couple of isolated storms get going. Some of which will pack a punch and bring gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

7pm This Evening

Scattered rain and a few storms continue as we head into the night, but they slowly fizzle out.

11pm Tonight

A few showers may impact some of us Tuesday morning. However, an area of high pressure builds in rapidly from the west. Skies will clear up and the heat will kick in.

This Week

