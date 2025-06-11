Another warm day across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies take over for a little bit as temperatures continue to rise!

Weather Headlines

This afternoon will feature the 80s across Southwest Virginia. Some areas across Southside could get into the lower 90s.

Forecast

Why are we so hot? Well, a large area of high pressure is bringing sinking air to the region. This results in clear skies with lots of sunshine! Warm air from the south will also start to funnel into the region starting Thursday.

High Pressure

The next week will feature above-average temperatures, with Roanoke staying in the mid to upper 80s with a few shots of getting into the 90s.

Roanoke Valley

As we get closer to the weekend, the forecast is becoming more confident that rain and storms will be moving in. A stalled front brings isolated showers and a few storms Friday, but a front brings a more scattered rain Saturday and Sunday.

Rain & Storms

The grill planner does not look the best. However, if you are planning to grill for Father’s Day, go for it! Just make sure to stay up to date on all things weather, and download our weather app.

You will be able to see the latest forecast information and live radar.