Big time heat moving in as skies turn partly cloudy

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear and sunny skies are out and about this morning. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s as patchy fog begins to burn off.

This Morning

Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s for most with a couple of spots surrounding Lynchburg and Southside getting into the 90s.

Today

Thursday will likely be the last full day to enjoy the outdoors before a big pattern shift heads our way.

Starting Tomorrow

Cloudier skies with rain showers and storms will build in Friday and last through the weekend.

Roanoke

Showers and storms will pop up Friday afternoon thanks to a warm front just to our north.

Friday

A similar setup is expected on Saturday as scattered showers and storms develop in the mid-afternoon.

Saturday

Sunday starts off warm and muggy with more showers and storms moving in along the front by the middle of the day.

Unfortunately, Father’s Day weekend will be a bit soggy at times. Though I am optimistic this weekend will feature time to get outdoors.

Sunday

This unsettled pattern sticks around through next week. Rainfall totals will start to add up by the end of the weekend for some, as most areas will see between 1 and 4 inches of rain over the next week.

Next 7 Days

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.