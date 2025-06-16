Tropical air continuing to rush into the region

ROANOKE, Va. – We are continuing to monitor the chance for flooding Monday as more showers and storms move into the area.
This past weekend brought some impressive rain totals to some. While most areas saw between 0.50 in and 2 in of rain, some saw nearly double that.
An areal flood watch is in place until midnight. Additional rain could lead to isolated and localized flooding.
Cloud cover will keep temperatures rather calm for the day. Most of us will be in the 70s with high levels of humidity.
Rain showers begin to develop around lunch hour Monday.
Isolated showers and storms will continue to form and push east through the afternoon.
Scattered showers and a few stronger pockets of rain are moving through around the 6 o’clock hour.
Additional rainfall totals will have a large range. Most will see up to a half-inch of rain, but some areas under heavy pockets of rain could see 2+ inches of rain by the end of the day.
As we look ahead, there will be more opportunities for rain to push in through the middle of the week.
Eventually, this pattern comes to an end by the end of the week.
