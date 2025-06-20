Hot and sunny weekend ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday marks the first day of summer! From start to end, we usually see our high temperatures average out to about 85 degrees and our low temperatures average out to about 64 degrees.

First Day Of Summer

Friday morning is starting off with mostly clear skies with lots of sunshine building in! Temperatures gradually warm into the 70s by 10 a.m.

This Morning

High temperatures will get into the 80s across the region, with the warmest spots being along the Piedmont.

Today's Highs

The potential for big-time heat is building into the plains and the south for the day. Eventually, this heat builds east and includes much of the East Coast.

Today

Starting this weekend, temperatures will return to the 90s. This kicks off the beginning of a lengthy heat wave.

Heating Up

Areas across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Upper Midwest will be in the upper 90s and triple digits each afternoon next week.

Heat Wave

Paired with the high levels of humidity expected to build in over the next couple of days, the real feel will be well into the triple digits.

It may seem like common knowledge, but the heat is no joke. Please keep cool next week!

Moving In

