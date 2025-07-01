Stretch of Nice Days Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – As of 5:53 PM, a severe warned thunderstorm was moving into southwest Virginia with several other non-severe showers and storms.
A few stray showers and storms are possible into the overnight hours, but the bulk of the rainfall will exit by 11 PM.
Total rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning could amount to 1-2″ across southwest Virginia.
After storms move out of the area Wednesday morning, the remainder of the day will be dry and seasonable! Hot temperatures and dry weather return for the holiday weekend.