Clear and Sunny Skies Have Taken Over!

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure has moved in and is bringing some great weather as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Weather Headlines

Mostly clear and sunny skies are kicking off our Thursday with drier air building in from up north.

If you’ve been putting off mowing the grass because of all the rain, this morning looks like a good one to take care of the yard.

This Morning

Today’s high temperatures will be in the 80s for most with a few spots getting into the low 90s.

Today

Here is a look at your 4th of July weekend planner!

Clear skies with temperatures right around 90°!

Weekend Outlook

The most recent update on the tropics continues to show increased odds for an area of low pressure developing just off the coast of the Southeast.

Whether or not development occurs, the Southeast coast will receive showers and storms this weekend with high tides and strong currents.

Outlook

Should this system receive a name, the next name on the list for this year’s Atlantic basin hurricane names is Chantal (shahn-TAHL).

2025

