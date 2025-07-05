Nice and Dry for the Weekend!

Roanoke, VA – After some pleasant July 4th weather, we’ll see much more of the same this weekend!

Temperatures today linger around the 90 degree margin through most of the area, making for a seasonable, but not brutally hot, day today. We’ll see plenty of sun too throughout the region.

Tomorrow could get a bit more humid with tropical moisture moving into the region. While there may be some showers and storms in the eastern parts of our region, most of the area will remain dry. The most significant rainfall totals will end up along the coastline.

The rainy pattern we’ve seen so much of over the past month seemingly returns next week. Showers and storms will be likely with the heat and humidity combining with a front that’ll stall out over our region. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the rainiest.

Tropical Storm Chantel, sits just off the east coast. Rip currents will be an issue along the coastal Carolinas, so keep that in mind if you’re heading to the beach within the next few days.