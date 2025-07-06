Tropical Rainfall on the Way Tonight

Roanoke, VA – While the first half of the day will be enjoyable, we’ll see a good amount of overnight rainfall from what will be left of Tropical Storm Chantal.

Rainfall arrives in the late afternoon/early evening hours, with the Southside zone receiving the greatest amount. It’s possible areas such as Danville and South Boston could receive 2-3 inches of rainfall in 24 hours.

As for the rest of the week, we’ll have on and off showers for the next 7 days. Temperatures climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday, before hovering around 90 afterwards.

