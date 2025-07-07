An active weather pattern is again setting up

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Any leftover showers or storms will taper off late this evening with patchy fog forming late tonight. We’ll start Tuesday dry with some sunshine, however, more showers/storms will move in from early afternoon through mid-to-late evening. A few storms may pack a punch during the heating of the day. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s.

Rest of the week

A cold front to the northwest will stall out over the area for several more days, keeping us on the unsettled side. Wednesday and Thursday could be the most active weather days this week with scattered showers and storms becoming likely both days from around lunchtime on. Severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible both days as any storm that forms may produce wind and maybe some hail too. Heavy rain and thunder/lightning will be likely too. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for localized flooding. Friday may not be quite as stormy, but hit-or-miss t-showers will still be around.

It will stay quite humid all week long with temperatures reaching the lower 90s on Wednesday, falling into the mid-to-upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend forecast

More showers/storms will hang around this weekend, so this active weather pattern will stay in place through at least Sunday, if not early next week. We are not talking washouts this weekend because the morning hours may be quiet before the skies turn stormier in the afternoon and evening hours.

We will stay very warm and humid with highs both days in the upper 80s.

