Hot afternoon with isolated storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning will be quite comfortable and calm as clear and sunny skies unfold.

This Morning

Temperatures will quickly warm into the 90s around the middle of the day, with highs getting into the mid-90s for most zones Tuesday afternoon.

High Temperatures

Extreme heat advisories are in place for Halifax and Charlotte counties through 8 p.m. This means the ‘real feel’ or heat index will be between 104 and 109 degrees.

Today

Here is a look at peak heat index values across Southwest Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

Today

On top of the heat is the potential for severe weather. The atmosphere will become unstable Tuesday afternoon thanks to the heat, and a few strong to severe storms are likely to develop. The biggest threats we are tracking Tuesday are gusty winds and localized flooding.

Today

Storms begin to pop around the 4 to 5 p.m. hour.

5pm Today

These will continue into the evening and begin to taper off as the sun sets.

A few showers and storms continue into the night.

7pm Today

We are monitoring multiple fronts passing across the region this week. Showers and storms will come and go each afternoon as a result of the unsettled pattern with temperatures remaining slightly above normal.

This Week

