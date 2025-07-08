Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Wednesday, July 9th

Roanoke, VA – The ample moisture within the atmosphere is here to stay for the foreseeable future, and as a result, could very well lead to some thunderstorms and flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas east of I-81 under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The primary concern here with any severe storm that forms is damaging winds. Tornadic development isn’t expected.

Tomorrow

The other thing to watch for is the chance for excessive rainfall leading to flooding concerns. Some storm cells that pop up could contain some pretty hefty rainfall rates. This combined with the rainfall we’ve already seen, particularly in Southside, will lead to a pretty decent likelihood we see flooding occur, particularly within Southside.

Past two days

Tomorrow

Most storm development occurs starting around 1-2 PM, and continues into the late afternoon and early evening. The most severe storms wrap up around 7 pm, with showers and stray thunder until about 11 pm.

1 PM Wednesday

Remember to not drive through flooded roadways and exercise caution around rivers and streams.