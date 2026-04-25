God’s Pit Crew deployed to Oklahoma following EF-4 tornado

A man clears debris at a commercial woodworking shop in Enid, Okla., Friday, April 24, 2026, in the aftermath of a tornado that barreled through Oklahoma Thursday. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew deployed to Enid, Oklahoma, to assist a community that was hit by an EF-4 tornado on Thursday.

CNN reported that around 40 homes were impacted by the tornado in the area. God’s Pit Crew is now dispatching a semi-truck with emergency supplies to assist those in need.

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The truck contains important supplies like blankets, diapers, water and sports drinks. The team is also sending Blessing Buckets, which are five-gallon buckets filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“Our ministry is operating at full capacity right now as we answer calls for help in multiple communities facing very different disasters. We are able to keep responding because of the faithful volunteers and generous donors who continue stepping forward with their time, prayers and financial support.” Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew President

You can find more information and support God’s Pit Crew’s relief efforts here.